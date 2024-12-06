8 college directors appointed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday issued orders for the appointments of 8 directors of colleges under the Higher education Department.

Among the newly appointed officers, Ahsan Mukhtar has been appointed as Director Colleges Lahore Division, Bushra Parveen has been appointed as Director Colleges Faisalabad Division, Dr.

Sharafat Ali Director Colleges Bahawalpur Division, Dr. Khadim Hussain Director Colleges DG Khan Division, and Amanullah Rathore Director Colleges Gujranwala Division.

In addition, Kaneez Fatima has been appointed as Director Colleges Rawalpindi, Dr. Syeda Andleeb Director Colleges Sahiwal Division and Naheed Naz Director Colleges Sargodha Division.

The Higher Education Department (HED) has issued a notification for the appointments.