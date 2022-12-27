8 criminal gangs busted, recovered valuables worth Rs 16m

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Vehari district police have busted eight gangs of criminals and recovered valuables including cattle heads, motorcycles and four-wheelers from their possession during its week long anti-crime operations.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that operations against criminals were carried out on the orders of DPO Muhammad Zafar Buzdar with the help of modern technology that enabled police smash eight gangs of criminals involved in theft, robbery, murder attempt and other cases.

Stolen/looted valuables worth Rs 16.

7 million including 55 cattle heads, 52 motorcycles, 4 four-wheelers, nine laptop computers, and cash were recovered.

Several accused were arrested during the crackdown.

Police said that during operations against drug peddlars and dealers before Christmass, police recovered 15 kilogram of Hashish, 6500 litres of alcoholic liquid while eighteen (18) distilleries were unearthed.

Six Kalashanakovs, one rifle, six guns, 30 pistols, a carbine and hundreds of bullets were also recovered.