UrduPoint.com

8 Criminal Gangs Busted, Recovered Valuables Worth Rs 16m

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

8 criminal gangs busted, recovered valuables worth Rs 16m

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Vehari district police have busted eight gangs of criminals and recovered valuables including cattle heads, motorcycles and four-wheelers from their possession during its week long anti-crime operations.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that operations against criminals were carried out on the orders of DPO Muhammad Zafar Buzdar with the help of modern technology that enabled police smash eight gangs of criminals involved in theft, robbery, murder attempt and other cases.

Stolen/looted valuables worth Rs 16.

7 million including 55 cattle heads, 52 motorcycles, 4 four-wheelers, nine laptop computers, and cash were recovered.

Several accused were arrested during the crackdown.

Police said that during operations against drug peddlars and dealers before Christmass, police recovered 15 kilogram of Hashish, 6500 litres of alcoholic liquid while eighteen (18) distilleries were unearthed.

Six Kalashanakovs, one rifle, six guns, 30 pistols, a carbine and hundreds of bullets were also recovered.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Robbery Vehari Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

10 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

25 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

55 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.