8 criminals arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight outlaws including 02 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police sources here on Friday, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 06 drug peddlers and recovered 4.

500 Kilogram Heroin, 2.700 Kg Hashish and 3 Pistols 30 bore from them. The police also arrested 02 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from. The arrested were identified as Muhammad Shahzad,Muhammad Shafique, Ghulam Abbas, Shahid Hassan, Mujhahid Hussain, Akther, Feroz and Javeed Ijaz.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.