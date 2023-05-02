UrduPoint.com

8 Dacoits Arrested, 5 Motorcycles, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 8 dacoits of 2 gangs and recovered 5 snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Mannan on a tip-off conducted raid near Tilewala graveyard and arrested 3 outlaws of a dacoit gang including Bilal and Ali Haidar, etc.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones and Currency notes from their possession.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imran of Sargodha Road police station along with his team also nabbed 5 active members of a dacoit gang including Ibrahim, Ali Raza, Babar, Tariq, etc.

The police recovered 3 motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

All these accused were locked behind bars as they were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.

