8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight members of two dacoit gangs and recovered 5 motorcycles, illicit weapons and valuables from their possession.

SHO Chak Jhumra police station SI Wajid along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting four dacoits identified as Faisal, Shehzad, Muhammad Amir and Ghulam Dastgir who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

Similarly, City Jaranwala police arrested four gangsters identified as Muhammad Aqeel, Shahid, Ehsan and Umair and recovered 3 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash, mobile phonesand other items from them.

Further investigation was underway.