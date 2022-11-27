8 dacoits arrested, weapons, motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The police claim to have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their eight active members and recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the CIA staff, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and nabbed three dacoits including Azam Hussain, Umar Farooq of Allama Iqbal Colony and Muhammad Saeed of Chak No 206-RBm, along with three motorcycles, three pistols and Rs 50,000 in cash. However, their two accomplices Asad and Dilawar escaped from the scene.

Similarly, Dolphin force also arrested two dacoits -- Dilawar alias Adeel of Chak No 537-GB, and Majeed Abbas of Chak No.

534-GB along with illicit weapons and other items after an encounter near Bawa Chak in the area of Millat Town police station.

Meanwhile, Bahlak police also arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Kashif alias Kashi, Sukhaira alias Lal and Mazhar Abbas along with illicit weapons, cash and mobile-phones.

All the accused were wanted to the police of various police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.