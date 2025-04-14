8 dacoits nabbed, weapons & valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Nilor, Humak, Kirpa, and Sumbal police teams arrested eight wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that the Capital Police recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, stolen motorbikes, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

He said the arrested accused were involved in several criminal activities across various areas of the city.

They were identified as Rohan, Mastu Khan, Hasnat Ali, Ghulam Mujtaba, Abdul Rehman, Aadil Ali, Muhammad Ali, and Muhammad Kamal. He said cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

He said the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) directed officers to conduct an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of citizens.

APP-rzr-mkz