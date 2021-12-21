UrduPoint.com

8-Day "Hyderabad Family Festival" To Begin From Dec 25 To Pay Tribute To Quaid- Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A non-stop 8-day fun and festivity event "Hyderabad Family Festival-2021" will be organized here at Rani Bagh from December 25 to pay tribute to the founding father of Pakistan,Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The family festival will be organized by the district administration in collaboration with Pakistan Army at Rani Bagh which will continue till January 1,2022.

Briefing the media at Shahbaz Hall, the Additional Deputy Commissioner- II Qaim Akbar Nimai said flower show, Musical Carnival, Meena Bazar, Bassant Festivity, Industrial Trade Show, food Court, Book fair, kids play area, Arts and Cultural Display show and Kids mini Theater will be organized to provide entertainment and recreational opportunities to the families of second largest city of Sindh.

Qaim Akbar Nimai said all events will be free of cost for the families only for which security will be provided by Pakistan Army, Rangers and Sindh Police.

Responding to a question, ADC- II said families would only pay the usual fee for entrance into the Rani Bagh premises while no fee will be charged for visiting the mentioned events.

He said musical program will continue from day one (Dec 25) to the final day (January 1, 2022), the birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Christmas day and New Year night will also fall during the festival days.

He said the print and electronic media will be facilitated properly for the extensive coverage of the event which will be formally inaugurated on December 25 (Saturday).

