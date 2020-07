8-day training session for Rural women concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :8-day training session for Rural women concluded here on Wednesday.

According to details Sukaar Foundation, a local NGO had organized 8- days-long training session aiming to create awareness among 23 Rural women of Chachro taluka about animal health care system.

Training session was arranged by NGO in collaboration with concern worldwide foundation under Sindh disaster Resilience programme. Project Manager Sukaar foundation Kaltaar Gul said that training would help Rural women of the district about animal health care specially protect livestock from various diseases.