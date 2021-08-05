UrduPoint.com

8 Dead, 1,007 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,007 others were injured in 951 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 600 accident victims with seriously injuries who were shifted to different hospitals while 407 minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 465 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians and 425 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 252 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 67 victims, and at third 65 accidents in Multan with 63 victims.

According to the data, 795 motorbikes, 121 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 25 vans, nine passenger buses, 30 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

