8 dead, 1,019 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,019 others injured in 998 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 595 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 424 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 446 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 288 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 271 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 815 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 23 vans, eight passenger buses, 35 trucks and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.