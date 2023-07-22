8 dead, 1,024 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,024 others injured in 999 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 523 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 501 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 506 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 406 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 256 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 75 in Multan with 68 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 836 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 23 vans, eight passenger buses, 13 trucks and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.