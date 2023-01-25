UrduPoint.com

8 Dead, 1,040 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

8 dead, 1,040 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,040 others injured in 994 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 568 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 472 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 480 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 210 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 225 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Multan with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 842 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 23 vans, 9 passenger buses, 15 trucks, and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summo ..

LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summons IGs Punjab, Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

39 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

1 hour ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.