8 dead, 1,040 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,040 others injured in 994 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 568 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 472 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 480 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 210 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 225 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Multan with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 842 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 23 vans, 9 passenger buses, 15 trucks, and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.