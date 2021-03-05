UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Dead, 1,064 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

8 dead, 1,064 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,064 others injured in 985 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report on Friday.

As many as 622 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 442 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 257 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 238 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 86 victims, and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 820 motorbikes, 129 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 49 vans, 15 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

21 minutes ago

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

23 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

23 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

23 minutes ago

Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Crimin ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.