8 dead, 1,064 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,064 others injured in 985 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report on Friday.

As many as 622 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 442 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 257 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 238 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 86 victims, and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 820 motorbikes, 129 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 49 vans, 15 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.