8 dead, 1,065 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,059 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the PESD release, eight people were killed and 1,065 others injured in the road accidents across province during this period of time. As many as 557 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 508 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, according to the release.

The analysis showed that 557 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 374 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 239 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 77 in Multan with 79 victims, and Faisalabad at third with 73 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 910 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 23 vans, seven passenger buses, 21 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.