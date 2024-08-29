Open Menu

8 Dead, 1,066 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

8 dead, 1,066 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) At least eight people were killed and 1,066 others injured in 1,000 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 453 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 613 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 603 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians and 356 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 254 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 64 accidents and 68 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 60 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 900 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 13 vans, seven passenger buses, 21 trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

24 seconds ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

4 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

18 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan