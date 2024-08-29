8 dead, 1,066 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) At least eight people were killed and 1,066 others injured in 1,000 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 453 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 613 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 603 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians and 356 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 254 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 64 accidents and 68 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 60 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 900 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 13 vans, seven passenger buses, 21 trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.