8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1074 injured in 981 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of this, 652 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 414 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 471drivers, 35 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 489 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 269 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 287 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 86 victims, and at third 77 RTCS in Multan with 73 victims.

According to the data 774 motorbikes, 122 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 34 vans, 11 passenger buses, 41 trucks and 122 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.