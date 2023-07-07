8 dead, 1,080 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,080 others were injured in 1,039 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 507 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 526 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 453 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 207 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 198 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Multan with 85 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 82 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data, 899 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 27 vans, seven passenger buses, 29 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.