8 Dead, 1,090 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 06:14 PM

At least eight people were killed and 1,090 others injured in 1,047 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1,090 others injured in 1,047 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 560 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 530 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 586 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 381 passengers were among victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 266 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 277 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 923 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 24 vans, 12 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

