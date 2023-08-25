Open Menu

8 Dead, 1148 Injured In Road Accidents In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

At least eight persons died and 1148 were injured in 1,140 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :At least eight persons died and 1148 were injured in 1,140 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 596 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 552 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 580 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 415 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 236 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 235 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 93 in Multan with 76 victims and at third Faislabad with 69 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data 999, motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 116 cars, 23 vans, 8 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

