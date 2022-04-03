UrduPoint.com

8 Dead, 1,195 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,195 others injured in 1,133 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 708 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 487 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 573 drivers, 28 underage drivers,137 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 306 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 299 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 97 in Faisalabad with 114 victims.

According to the data, 989 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 27 vans, nine passenger buses, 34 trucks and 113 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

