8 dead, 1,195 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,195 others injured in 1,107 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 588 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 601 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 293 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 82 in Multan with 80 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 70 victims.

According to the data, 981 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 20 vans, 8 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.