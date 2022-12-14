8 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,199 others injured in 1,159 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 647 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 552 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 579 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians and 483 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 296 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 80 victims and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 993 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 27 vans, seven passenger buses, 28 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.