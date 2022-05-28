8 dead, 1,213 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least eight persons were killed and 1,213 others injured in 1,067 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,213 others injured in 1,067 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 718 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 495 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 603 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians and 510 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 239 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Multan with 81 victims and at third Faislabad with 78 accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 939 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 91 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.