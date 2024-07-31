8 dead, 1,302 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) At least eight people were killed and 1,302 others injured in 1,208 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 551 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 751 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 727 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 295 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 315 people, placing provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 91 accidents and 97 victims, and at third Multan with 62 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data 1069 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 22 vans, 09 passenger buses, 33 truck and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.