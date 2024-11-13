8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

Eight people were killed and 1,353 others injured in 1,284 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Eight people were killed and 1,353 others injured in 1,284 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 720 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 469 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 90 accidents and 93 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 71 accidents and 68 victims.

According to the data, 1,176 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 21 vans, 16 passenger buses, 44 trucks and 119 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.