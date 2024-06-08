8 Dead, 1,369 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
At least eight persons were killed and 1,369 others injured in 1,273 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) At least eight persons were killed and 1,369 others injured in 1,273 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 623 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 746 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 741 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
The statistics show that 297 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 298 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 88 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 77 accidents and 77 victims.
According to the data, 1,088 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 138 motorcars, 35 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 104 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
