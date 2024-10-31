Open Menu

8 Dead, 1,409 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

8 dead, 1,409 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Eight persons were killed and 1,409 others injured in 1,332 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 597 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 812 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 803 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 301 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 322 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 98 accidents and 94 victims, and at third Multan with 82 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data 1190 motorbikes, 97 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 24 vans, 14 passenger buses, 35 truck and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

