8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Eight persons were killed and 1455 injured in 1268 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 619 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 836 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 801 drivers, 73 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 80 in with 93 victims and at third Faisalabad with 77 RTCs and 94 victims.

According to the data 1154 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.