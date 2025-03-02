Open Menu

8 Dead, 1455 Injured In 1268 RTCs In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Eight persons were killed and 1455 injured in 1268 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 619 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 836 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 801 drivers, 73 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 80 in with 93 victims and at third Faisalabad with 77 RTCs and 94 victims.

According to the data 1154 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Recent Stories

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

21 minutes ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

21 minutes ago
 Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

50 minutes ago
 Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

1 hour ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

2 hours ago
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

15 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan