8 dead, 1,461 injured in Punjab road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Eight people were killed and 1,461 injured in 1,267 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 861 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 861 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 824 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 460 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 226 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 287 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 99 accidents and 119 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 73 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 1,212 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 17 vans, 11 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.