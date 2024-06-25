8 dead, 2 injured in firing incident in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Eight people were killed and two other injured on Tuesday as a result of firings over a financial quarrel in the Bhadabeer area of Peshawar, police and private media reported.

According to the details, the victims include four women and four children.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and started the investigation.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.