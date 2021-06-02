UrduPoint.com
8 Dead, 6 Injured As Roof Collapses After Cylinder Blast In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:05 PM

At least eight people lost their lives and six others suffered injuries after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed due to a cylinder blast in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir Media Service reported

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :At least eight people lost their lives and six others suffered injuries after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed due to a cylinder blast in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The incident took place in Tikri village in the Wazirganj area on Tuesday night. Villagers launched a rescue and relief operation soon after they learned about the tragedy.

The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Public Health Centre in Nawabganj.

"An information was received at UP 112 about a cylinder blast from Wazirganj police station area," Gonda SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said. The SP added that the blast led to collapse of roof and the entire house.

The deceased were identified as Nisar (35), Rubina (32), Shamshad (28), Meraz (11), Sarunisha (35), Noori (12), Shoeb (2), and one unidentified.

