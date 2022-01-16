8 dead, 815 injured in road accidents across

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 815 others injured in 782 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 476 seriously injured persons were who were shifted to different hospitals while 339 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 319 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians and 362 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 203 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 210 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Multan with 77 victims and at third Faisalabad with 63 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 637 motorbikes, 121 auto-rickshaws, 96 cars, 19 vans, five passenger buses, 26 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.