8 dead, 838 injured in 802 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 838 injured in 802 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 439 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 399 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 353 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 377 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 253 road accidents were reported in Lahore in which 262 people affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 61 road accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 623 motorbikes, 102 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 27 vans, 6 buses,23 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.