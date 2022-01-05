UrduPoint.com

8 Dead, 838 Injured In 802 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

8 dead, 838 injured in 802 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 838 injured in 802 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 439 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 399 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 353 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 377 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 253 road accidents were reported in Lahore in which 262 people affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 61 road accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 623 motorbikes, 102 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 27 vans, 6 buses,23 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

1 hour ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

1 hour ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

2 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

43 minutes ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.