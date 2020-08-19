UrduPoint.com
8 Dead, 872 Injured In 762 Road Traffic Crashes In Punjab

Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as eight persons were killed while 872 injured in 762 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of this, 537 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals by Rescue-1122. Whereas, 335 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The statistics showed that 392 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 355 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics further show that 174 RTCs were reported in Lahore, 74 in Faisalabad and 63 in Multan.

According to the data 688 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 74 motorcars, 28 vans, 06 passenger buses,20 trucks and 83 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road trafficaccidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

