8 Dead, 946 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 05:01 PM

At least eight persons were killed and 946 others injured in to 928 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 946 others injured in to 928 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 554 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 392 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The Rescue report showed that 425 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians and 397 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

According to the statistics, 238 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 226 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 72 victims, and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 61 victims.

The data showed that 796 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 124 motorcars, 39 vans, 12 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

