8 dead, 954 injured in 920 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 954 injured in 920 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 545 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 404 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 442 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 394 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 224 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 207 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 road accidents and 59 victims.

According to the data 764 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 33 vans, 11 buses,21 trucks and 85 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.