8 Dead, 962 Injured In 914 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

8 dead, 962 injured in 914 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Atleast eight people were killed and 962 injured in 914 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 577 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 385 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 450 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 388 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 239 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 238 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 53 road accidents and 50 victims.

According to the data, 807 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 74 motorcars, 22 vans,11 buses, 17 trucks and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts wereinvolved in the road accidents.

