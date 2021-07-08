UrduPoint.com
8 Dead, 967 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

8 dead, 967 injured in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 967 others injured in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 587 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 380 with minor injuries were treated at the accident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 432 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians and 440 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 246 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 83 victims, and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 71 victims.

The details showed that 195 affected people were under 18 years of age, 495 were between 18 and 40 years and the rest of 286 victims were reported above 40 years. Also, 107 motorcars, 29 vans, 23 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 155 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

