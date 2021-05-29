8 dead, 998 injured in 902 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 998 others injured in 902 toad traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 582 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 416 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 394 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 461 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 213 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 67 in Multan with 71 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 66accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 764 motorbikes, 103 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 33 vans, nine passenger buses, 34 trucks and 86 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.