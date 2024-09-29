8 Dead,1,359 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Eight people were killed and 1,359 others injured in 1,251 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 578 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 737 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 269 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 292 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 91 victims, and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 83 victims.
According to the data, 1,130 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 30 vans, 09 passenger buses, 20 truck and 121 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rickshaw driving licences drive starts in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter with police3 minutes ago
-
Scientific evidence probe demanded for ascertaining GMOs’ role in agriculture resilience12 minutes ago
-
Four killed in gunfight between two groups in DG Khan12 minutes ago
-
Body of Tank DSP’s son found from hilly area of DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders timely submission of challans22 minutes ago
-
Tribal Youth Convention concludes; Corps Commander lauds sacrifices of martyrs22 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department to set up four model agri-malls: secretary22 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram hand over positions to security forces: DC23 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif elected as Pakistan Hypertension League president unopposed32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal congratulates new LCCI leadership32 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists die in separate incidents in DI Khan33 minutes ago