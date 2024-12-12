Open Menu

8 Dead,1,514 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Eight people were killed and 1,514 others injured in 1,372 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 880 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 199 pedestrians, and 459 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 324 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faislabad with 112 accidents and 106 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data 1251 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 28 truck and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

