8 Dead,1,514 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Eight people were killed and 1,514 others injured in 1,372 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 880 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 199 pedestrians, and 459 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 324 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faislabad with 112 accidents and 106 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 76 victims.
According to the data 1251 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 28 truck and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead,1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Minister Shafay Hussain visits industrial Estate in Shanghai2 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam embodied discipline, integrity in truly practical way: Sadia Rashid2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue situation in district2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mallah represents Pakistan at GEMS-IBBC autumn conference 2024 in Dubai2 minutes ago
-
MD Cholistan holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Center of Excellence schools announce admission schedule2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign in Abbottabad, target set to vaccinate 225,469 children2 minutes ago
-
PIC imposes fine on Director Excise for withholding information12 minutes ago
-
Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari4 seconds ago
-
5-day polio drive from Dec 1612 minutes ago
-
Ghotki police recover large consignment of weapons12 minutes ago