8 die of COVID-19 in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday said eight people had died of COVID-19 in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

Taking to twitter he said more than 300 deaths had been reported in Islamabad due to the deadly virus so far adding more than 200 people had been died over 60 years of age.