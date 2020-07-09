8 drivers arrested over rash driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested eight drivers on charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested driver Sanaullah from Koh-e-Noor Chowk Jaranwala Road, Abdullah from PMC Chowk, Sultan Mehmood from Bawa Chak, Faisal Hasan from Expressway, Ali Imran from Chak No 260-RB, Ziaullah, Farooq Ahmad and Safdar from Chak No 228-RB.

The police sent them behind the bars.