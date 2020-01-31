8 Drivers Arrested Over Rash Driving In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested eight drivers on charges of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that among the accused include Shafiq, Muhammad Ali, Amanat Ali, Abdullah, Junaid, Niaz Yousuf, Shafqat and Ateeq.
The accused were sent behind the bars.