8 drug addicts killed in Quetta police encounter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :At least eight drug-addicts were killed in an encounter with the Quetta police here on Wednesday morning.

Police officials said that on public complaints, police raided Hubib Nullah, a hideout of the drug peddlers where the drug peddlers and drug addicts opened fire on police.

As a result of exchange of fire, as many as eight drug addicts died while two suffered injuries.

Over a dozen drug addicts were detained and shifted to police custody.

Heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies is continuing the combing operation to clear the Nulla from the drug peddlers.

It merits mentioning here that Habib Nullah has been become safe haven for the drug peddlers and drug addicts where on daily basis people from across the city reach for purchasing drugs. Besides, it has become center point for the thief and other outlaws.