8 Drug Dealers Arrested, Over 7 Kg Drugs Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered more than 7 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police arrested Tahir and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Jatli police apprehended Irfan with 1.3 kg drugs, while Mandra police arrested Imran, also seizing 1.3 kg drugs from him.

In another operation, Hassullah was arrested by Mandra police with 580 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, Taxila police recovered 560 grams of hashish from Sohail and the Airport police seized 590 grams from Khalid.

Kalar Syedan police also made a significant recovery, arresting Safdar with 550 grams of hashish, and Zain was caught with 535 grams of the drug.

The police have registered separate cases against all the suspects, and further investigations are underway. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the efforts of the police teams, stating that the accused will be presented in court with solid evidence and face strict punishment. He emphasized that the crackdown on drug suppliers will continue in an effort to rid the community of the drug epidemic.

