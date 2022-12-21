8 drug dealers held, more than 10 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested eight drug dealers and recovered more than 10 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Pirwadhai police arrested Wahdat Hussain and recovered 4.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Sadiq and recovered 110 gram charas from his custody.

R. A Bazaar police nabbed Suleman and recovered 190 gram charas from his possession.

Following operation, Saddar Barooni police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Shahzeb.

Chontra police arrested Ajmal and recovered 1.

1 kg drugs from his possession.

The same police recovered same quantity of drugs from Haroon.

Kallar Syedan police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Zahid.

Kahuta police recovered 250 grams of charas from Nadeem.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

The crackdown against drug dealers would be continued without any discrimination, he added.