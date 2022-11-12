UrduPoint.com

8 Drug Dealers Held, Over 3 Kg Narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered over 3 kilograms of narcotics from their possession during ongoing operations to curb narcotics across the district here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, the police teams along with the NET team conducted an operation against narcotics in various areas following the directions of the newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan.

The Yarik Police SHO Asmat Ullah Khan, Paharpur Police SHO Zafar Abbas, Cantt Police SHO Gulsher Khan and City Police SHO Khanzada Khan while taking action in their respective areas arrested eight drug dealers.

The police collectively recovered over 1.5-kilogram of hashish, one-kilogram of heroin and 500 grams of Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases and started further formalities.

