8 drug peddlers arrested; 21 Kg hashish recovered in Charsadda

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics on Monday seized 21 Kilogram hashish and arrested eight drug peddlers.

DSP Tangi Fazal Sher Khan said that no leniency would be shown against extortionists, land mafia and drug smugglers, adding that SHO police station Madni in a crackdown apprehended notorious drug peddlers and recovered the hashish.

He said the accused were involved in selling drugs to youth in educational institutions and on public complaints they were apprehended.